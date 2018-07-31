Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $97.31 and last traded at $97.74, with a volume of 207917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.63.

Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $17,025,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,631,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,755 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,433 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

