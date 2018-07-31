Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eli Lilly And Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.7620230215418 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $17,025,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,631,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 2,168 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock worth $97,727,433. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

