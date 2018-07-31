electroCore, Inc.’s (ECOR) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

electroCore’s (NASDAQ:ECOR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 1st. electroCore had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During electroCore’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

In other electroCore news, major shareholder Global Health Innovation Merck purchased 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

