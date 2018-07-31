Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $438,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 476.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,804,000 after buying an additional 1,185,969 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,470,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,060,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded down $0.02, reaching $49.06, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,322. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

