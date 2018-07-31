Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,342 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 7.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 320,333 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 898,162 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.3402 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

