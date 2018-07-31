Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $440.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.15 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts traded up $0.75, reaching $42.35, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,101. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 1,500 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.03 per share, with a total value of $64,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,529.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,616 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

