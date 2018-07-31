Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC (EDV) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) announced a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 57.36 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.90 ($0.81).

Get Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.