El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. El Pollo LoCo has set its FY18 guidance at $0.68-0.73 EPS.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect El Pollo LoCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

