Eii Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,703,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,123 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

