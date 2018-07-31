Eii Capital Management Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up 1.5% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

MAC opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.