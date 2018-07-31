Eidoo (EDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.69 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Eidoo has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $621,886.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00010478 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00390464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00176898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028333 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

