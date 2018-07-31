Ehi Car Services (EHIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ehi Car Services earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4851577357375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Ehi Car Services traded up $0.08, hitting $12.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,313. The stock has a market cap of $902.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.42. Ehi Car Services has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ehi Car Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

