E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Xilinx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,632 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 54.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,685 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

In related news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx opened at $72.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

