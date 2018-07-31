Edward Jones Lowers Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Hold

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Shares of Synchrony Financial opened at $29.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

