Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Education Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Education Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Education Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Education Realty Trust.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDR. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Education Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Education Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,014,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 618,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Education Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,409,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

