Ecopetrol SA (EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to post $5.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $23.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $23.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. ValuEngine raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 773,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

