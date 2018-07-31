Echelon (ELON) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.38

Echelon Co. (NASDAQ:ELON) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 21074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.92.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Echelon had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Echelon stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echelon Co. (NASDAQ:ELON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Echelon at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network.

