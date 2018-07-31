Eaton Vance (EV) and Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Head to Head Analysis

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Eaton Vance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance 19.82% 33.96% 15.00% Houlihan Lokey 16.85% 19.73% 12.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eaton Vance and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.14 $282.13 million $2.48 21.42 Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.32 $172.28 million $2.39 20.25

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Houlihan Lokey 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eaton Vance presently has a consensus price target of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Dividends

Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eaton Vance pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Houlihan Lokey on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

