Eaton (ETN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. Eaton also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Eaton traded up $2.50, reaching $82.36, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 22,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

