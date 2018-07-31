Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note published on Monday. Mizuho currently has a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Eastgroup Properties traded up $2.07, hitting $95.88, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,171. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $25,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

