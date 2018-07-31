EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 437 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 3.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $228,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 671,136 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $186,265,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $100,442,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing opened at $351.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

