DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DIC Asset (DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIC. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.81 ($12.72).

DIC Asset traded down €0.03 ($0.04), reaching €9.80 ($11.53), during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 51,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.04 ($10.64) and a twelve month high of €11.20 ($13.18).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

