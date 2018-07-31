DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXP Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.358353079961 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of DXP Enterprises traded up $1.04, hitting $41.34, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 43,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 2.44.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $26,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cletus Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

