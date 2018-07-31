DURECT (DRRX) Trading -4.5% Higher

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.48. 15,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 590,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 million, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.61.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DURECT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

