DURECT (DRRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

DURECT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $228.01 million, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,480,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 582,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 172.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 906,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 573,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 153.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 415,925 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 338.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 498,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,088 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

