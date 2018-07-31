Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 560,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 458,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 262.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 615,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,217,000 after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3,573.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 277,822 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of American Electric Power opened at $70.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.