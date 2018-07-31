Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $17.41 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $110.91 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.