Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) PT Raised to $78.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

DNKN stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,762,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,625,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 94,460 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

