Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNKN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Dunkin Brands Group opened at $68.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,161,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,762,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 206,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

