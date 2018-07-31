Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. OTR Global started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a positive rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group opened at $68.88 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.20%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,161,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

