Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.11 ($80.13).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares opened at €65.85 ($77.47) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12-month low of €69.80 ($82.12) and a 12-month high of €107.00 ($125.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.