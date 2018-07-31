Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 6,649 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,886,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,043.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock worth $10,089,283. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.46 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

