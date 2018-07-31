Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF opened at $71.02 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $75.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

