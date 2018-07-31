Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 71,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BNDX opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.