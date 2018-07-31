DowDuPont (DWDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DowDuPont to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DowDuPont opened at $68.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

