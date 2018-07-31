Douglas Emmett (DEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. Douglas Emmett updated its FY18 guidance to $1.99-2.03 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Emmett traded up $0.54, hitting $38.84, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,447,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,412. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $373,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $147,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $278,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 38,558.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $459,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

