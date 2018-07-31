Douglas Emmett (DEI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,413. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

