Dorman Products (DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY18 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

Dorman Products traded down $1.32, hitting $72.36, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,990. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $83.44.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin purchased 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.23 per share, with a total value of $100,193.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,395 shares in the company, valued at $221,455.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

