Dorian LPG (LPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Dorian LPG traded up $0.17, hitting $8.76, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,615. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 127.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

