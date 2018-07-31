Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Given Hold Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGICA. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

DGICA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Donegal Group Inc. Class A had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. Class A will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 104.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class A

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

