Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) Given Hold Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGICA. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
DGICA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 79,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 104.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. Class A by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.
About Donegal Group Inc. Class A
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
