Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 28,825 Shares of St. Joe Co (JOE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for approximately 4.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.46% of St. Joe worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 25.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 52.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 66.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

In other news, Director Howard S. Frank acquired 10,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. St. Joe Co has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.