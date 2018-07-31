DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock traded up $0.22, hitting $26.37, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 116,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,322. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 385,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

