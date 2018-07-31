DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 140,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

