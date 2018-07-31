Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Position Lowered by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $42,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy opened at $21.41 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.32. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

