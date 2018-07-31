Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 51.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.75%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of Dine Brands Global opened at $71.56 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,880.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.