Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

IMPINJ opened at $20.50 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 8.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.