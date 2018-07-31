Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,857 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.53. LifeVantage Corp has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.56 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.72%. analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. It offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs.

