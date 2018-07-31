Dimecoin Trading Up 5.3% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $3,321.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024519 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000764 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011050 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.