DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,712.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market cap of $130,712.00 and $300.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalDevelopersFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003547 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00387928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00182652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00028293 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalDevelopersFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalDevelopersFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.