Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Receives Sell Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Diamond Offshore Drilling traded down $0.32, hitting $19.25, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,417. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 32,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $595,467.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,346 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

